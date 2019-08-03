SAIL Chairman assaulted two days before June quarter results

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Amid worsening crime situation in the national capital, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary and his driver were brutally attacked by four men in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas area on Wednesday night. Chaudhary was attacked with iron rods on his head, neck, knees and legs.

The SAIL is set to announce its June quarter results on Friday.

A police patrol team had to rush Chaudhury and his driver to AIIMS Trauma centre. They were discharged after treatment, said police, adding two persons have been arrested and that preliminary reports said it appeared to be a case of road rage.

However, a senior SAIL official claimed that the attack was not a spontaneous one. “It appears to be a planned attack on the chairman as the driver was left unharmed,” the official said.

“Steel Authority of India Limited is deeply shocked and anguished while sharing the news of murderous assault on the chairman,” a SAIL statement said.

According to police, Chaudhary’s Toyota Corolla Altis had brushed against a Honda City car in South Delhi’s Hauz Khas area. According to a SAIL statement, Chaudhary was on his way back to his residence from the office when he was attacked.

“When he reached Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) Place, near South Delhi’s August Kranti road, they were attacked,” a statement by SAIL said.

“Chaudhary was brutally attacked around 10.30 pm when his car was intentionally hit by another car carrying four people. As Chaudhary and his driver came out of their car, one person from the other car caught the driver by his neck while the other three severely thrashed Chaudhary with iron rods on his head, neck, knees and legs. The assailants were also armed with knives,” said he statement.

The driver was left unharmed, the statement added.

Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South district, said that around 10.50 p.m. on Wednesday, two bikes of Highway patrolling staff of Defence Colony were out on their usual patrolling.

“When they reached near Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) Place, near South Delhi’s August Kranti road, they saw a man was being beaten up by 2-3 men. The patrolling staff immediately rescued him and caught hold of two of the accused,” said Kumar.

The two injured were identified as Chairman of SAIL, Anil Kumar Chaudhary and his driver N.K. Pathak who were going towards Siri Fort.

“Chaudhury and his driver were rushed to AIIMS Trauma centre where they were discharged after necessary treatment,” said Kumar.

The Police have registered an attempt to murder’assault at Hauz Khas Police Station. The police have also seized the car involved in the accident, said Kumar, adding further investigation was on.

