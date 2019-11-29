Sailor shoots 3 at Pearl Harbor, turns gun on himself

Honolulu, Dec 5 (IANS) A sailor shot three civilian employees at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in the US state of Hawaii, before fatally shooting himself, authorities said.

In a statement on Wednesday night, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam spokesman said the situation at Drydock 2 remains under investigation, and the names of the victims won’t be released until next of kin were notified, reports Hawaii News Now.

One of the victims in extremely critical condition was taken to the Tripler Army Medical Center, and one to Pali Momi Medical Center.

A third victim, a 36-year-old man, was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center.

First responders were called to the base on Wednesday at around 2.30 p.m. A lockdown that was put in place after the shooting was lifted about 4 p.m.

Authorities said at least 100 witnesses were being interviewed about the incident.

Hawaii Governor David Ige said the White House has offered assistance in the wake of the shooting.

“I join in solidarity with the people of Hawaii as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting,” Ige said in a statement.

–IANS

ksk/