Saina appeals to Jaishankar to solve visa issues

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal has appealed to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, seeking his help in processing her and her trainer’s visa a week ahead of the Denmark Open.

Saina wrote in a tweet tagging Jaishankar that she is yet to get her visa processed for the tournament which will be played in Odense between October 15 and October 20.

“I have an urgent request regarding visa for me and my trainer to Denmark. I have a tournament next week in Odense and we don’t have our visas processed yet. Our matches are starting on Tuesday next week,” Saina tweeted.

Saina, ranked 8th in the world, had finished runner-up at the Denmark Open last year, losing to China’s Tai Tzu Ying in the final.

She is set to face Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi in the first round in Odense.

Saina last played in the Korean Open, losing to South Korea’s Kim Ga Eun in the first round.

