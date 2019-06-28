Saince launches app connecting patients, physicians

Hyderabad, June 28 (IANS) Saince, a US-based leading healthcare software solutions company, on Friday introduced ‘Qural’, a free-to-subscribe, comprehensive healthcare mobile and desktop application to aid patients, physicians, pharmacies and labs to interconnect with each other.

The application enables easy and seamless flow of information across and between stakeholders, critical for patients as well as doctors, the company said.

This free-to-use app, is commercially available in app stores from Friday.

The application is already having an active subscriber base of 10,000 users and is aiming to add 10 lakh subscribers in next 12 months. The company aims to launch the app in all major metros during the next 90 days.

“There are several healthcare apps in the market, but they all operate in a narrow segment, unable to address the complexities involving multiple stakeholder interactions required in healthcare delivery,” said said Raghu Vir, Founder and CEO, Saince Inc.

“Qural is an integrated platform connecting all stakeholders in healthcare delivery in an intuitive manner,” he said.

Patients can search for high-quality doctors and book appointments directly. They can also save their family’s medical information in a safe and secure location.

Records are also shareable with their doctor through the app. Other utilities include ordering medicines from neighbourhood pharmacy including search option for labs.

–IANS

ms/prs