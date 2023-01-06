Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday visited Sainik School Goalpara, apart from taking stock of the infrastructural and other needs, and also inaugurated a 350-seating capacity amphitheater at the premises of the educational institution.

Speaking at the event, Sarma said that the government is preparing a 5-year roadmap for Sainik School Goalpara so that the educational institution can be transformed into one of the top 10 educational institutions in the country.

He further said Assam was now on the path towards becoming one of the most progressive States on all fronts and that in the last 18 months, the state has been able to achieve extraordinary successes on multiple fronts. He added Sainik School Goalpara shouldn’t remain disconnected from the wave of growth and progress a new and resurgent Assam is offering.

Citing the example of Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, the current General Officer Commanding-In-Chief of the Indian Army’s Eastern Command, and an alumnus of Sainik School Goalpara, Sarma said the educational institution’s current crop of students should also work hard so that they too can get admitted to National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy.

