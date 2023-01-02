Sainik School Nagrota is one of the premier education institutes, which is shaping the future of thousands of children, has added another feather in its cap with its Principal, Capt (IN) A.K. Desai conferred the prestigious ‘Uttarakhand Ratan Award’ by the Principals Progressive Schools Association of India.

The award was presented at a glittering ceremony at Pestle Weed College, Dehradun following a two day International Conference for Principals and Teachers held on the theme ‘Affirming-Nurturing-Trusting; An Education for Today & Tomorrow’.

Capt (IN) A.K. Desai received this honour from Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, VSM, Governor of Uttarakhand State.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sainik School Nagrota, Jammu & Kashmir is a residential Public School inaugurated on August 22, 1970 by the then Defence Minister Late Jagjivan Ram. The Founder Principal was Cdr N.N. Seth. The school campus is located 18 kms away from the nearest railway station Jammu Tawi and linked with Jammu-Srinagar Highway (NH-1A).

The lush green campus is situated at Nagrota in Jammu on the banks of river Tawi and spread over 108 acres of land, comprising playgrounds, courts, obstacle course, mini-stadium, administrative and academic blocks, infirmary, primary wing, hostels, cadets’ mess, guesthouse, auditorium, etc.

The school has excelled in its primary role as a feeder institution to the Armed Forces and has over 800 ex-Nagrotians to its credit as officers in the Armed Forces which other than NDA include OTA, IMA, AFA and Indian Naval Academy.

A large number of alumni are IAS, IPS officers, doctors and engineers serving not only in J&K but all over the country and abroad.

