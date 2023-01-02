INDIA

Sainik School Nagrota in J&K receives Uttarakhand Ratan Award

NewsWire
0
0

Sainik School Nagrota is one of the premier education institutes, which is shaping the future of thousands of children, has added another feather in its cap with its Principal, Capt (IN) A.K. Desai conferred the prestigious ‘Uttarakhand Ratan Award’ by the Principals Progressive Schools Association of India.

The award was presented at a glittering ceremony at Pestle Weed College, Dehradun following a two day International Conference for Principals and Teachers held on the theme ‘Affirming-Nurturing-Trusting; An Education for Today & Tomorrow’.

Capt (IN) A.K. Desai received this honour from Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, VSM, Governor of Uttarakhand State.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sainik School Nagrota, Jammu & Kashmir is a residential Public School inaugurated on August 22, 1970 by the then Defence Minister Late Jagjivan Ram. The Founder Principal was Cdr N.N. Seth. The school campus is located 18 kms away from the nearest railway station Jammu Tawi and linked with Jammu-Srinagar Highway (NH-1A).

The lush green campus is situated at Nagrota in Jammu on the banks of river Tawi and spread over 108 acres of land, comprising playgrounds, courts, obstacle course, mini-stadium, administrative and academic blocks, infirmary, primary wing, hostels, cadets’ mess, guesthouse, auditorium, etc.

The school has excelled in its primary role as a feeder institution to the Armed Forces and has over 800 ex-Nagrotians to its credit as officers in the Armed Forces which other than NDA include OTA, IMA, AFA and Indian Naval Academy.

A large number of alumni are IAS, IPS officers, doctors and engineers serving not only in J&K but all over the country and abroad.

20230102-113803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Deadlock continues between Raj and Punjab over flow of contaminated water...

    IPL 2022: I have been working on my batting for the...

    K’taka ministers approach court on sleaze CD case

    Action against Kerala Govt pleader soon for offensive remarks on CDS...