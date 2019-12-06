Sainik School teacher held for molesting students

Jaipur, Dec 11 (IANS) A Sainik School teacher in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan has been arrested for allegedly molesting a dozen students of the school over the past six months, police said on Wednesday.

Jhunjhunu Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyan Singh said the accused teacher, Ravindra Singh Shekhawat, had been molesting the schools students for the past six months. The students fearing consequences were silent. Two students, however, approached the Principal, who then lodged a police complaint in Sadar Thana Jhunjhunu and got the accused arrested.”

The police said the accused used to open the school complaint box to take out complaints against him.

The accused has been taken on a two-day remand, police said.

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Wednesday raised the issue during zero hour in the Lok Sabha, demanding a narco test of the accused.

“At a time when girls too have been allowed to enrol in Sainik schools from the forthcoming academic season, such cases come as a shock. If boys are not safe in Sainik school, how will the authorities ensure girls’ safety and security?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Jhunjhnu Nagrik Manch convenor Uma Shankar Mahmiya said, “This case needs an unbiased investigation and the accused should be given harshest punishment.”

–IANS

arc/prs