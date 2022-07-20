A saint on Wednesday in a self-immolation bid, set himself on fire to protest the illegal mining, at Pasopa village of Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

Baba Vijay Das along with other sages and saints have been agitating since the last 551 days.

The saint, after putting self on fire, started running chanting “Radhe-Radhe”.

The policemen ran after him and managed to put off the fire with the help of thick blankets.

Baba Vijay Das has been admitted to the Raj Bahadur Memorial Hospital in Bharatpur, where his condition is said to be critical as he sustained about 80 per cent burn.

Meanwhile, another saint named Baba Narayan Das associated with the same movement sat on the mobile-phone tower for 33 hours. He climbed the mobile tower from 6 am on Tuesday and after lots of persuasion, alighted on Wednesday afternoon. He is a resident of Barsana.

In view of the agitation, Divisional Commissioner Sanwarmal Verma had shut down the internet in five towns of Bharatpur.

As the area of Deeg, Kaman tehsil of Bharatpur district of Rajasthan falls in 84 Kos Parikrama Marg, the sages and saints are staging protests, demanding that both legal and illegal mining should be stopped here as this is a place related to religious faith where people come for ‘parikrama’. Over this demand, they have been agitating for the last 551 days.

Baba Haribol, who is leading the agitating saints, had warned of self-immolation on Sunday.

Following this, there was a meeting of the sages and saints with Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh on Monday. After the assurance of the minister, Baba had said that the meeting is held every day, but no decision is taken.

Saints and sages claim that Kankanchal and Adi Badri mountain is a symbol of religious faith.

The Rajasthan government has suspended internet services in five tehsils of Bharatpur district in wake of self immolation bid.

The officials said that internet services shall remain suspended in Kama, Nagar, Deeg, Pahari and Sikri Tehsil areas of Bharatpur till July 21 noon.

Since Tuesday, saints here have intensified their agitation regarding illegal mining of hills near Pasopa village in Khoh police station area.

20220720-224605