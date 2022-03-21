INDIA

Saints from Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura to attend Yogi’s swearing in

By NewsWire
0
10

Prominent saints and seers from Ayodhya, Varanasi and Mathura have been invited to attend Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s swearing in ceremony at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium here on Friday.

A list of all the prominent saints of Ayodhya has been prepared for the event, said a BJP leader.

“The list of invitees (saints) could be around 50. Only prominent saints will be invited to the ceremony as it will not be possible to accommodate 250-300 saints,” he said.

A list of saints from Mathura and Kashi has also been drawn up.

Prominent members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust are also being invited.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the Trust who also heads Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth, is a prominent invitee. However, it is unlikely that he will attend the event since he had been unwell.

Beneficiaries of various Central and state government schemes, known as ‘labharti’, are also among the invitees to the ceremony.

Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements are being made for the event at the stadium which has the capacity to seat around 50,000 people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, and Amit Shah, BJP national president J.P. Nadda, among others, will also be in attendance.

20220321-085006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Swachh Survekshan Grameen to be launched on Sept 9

Taliban using Pakistani madrasas to recruit fighters

Pilot supporters throng his residence to wish him on his birthday

Telangana HC declines to transfer rebel YSRCP MP’s pleas in Jagan...