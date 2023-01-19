ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Saints in UP set up ‘Dharam Censor Board’ to monitor film content

NewsWire
0
0

Saints at the ‘Magh Mela’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj have set up a ‘dharam (religion) censor board’ that will now check insult of Hindu deities and culture in films, documentaries, web series and other mediums of entertainment.

A 10-member censor board has been constituted under the chairmanship of Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati to check defamation of Hindu traditions.

The board’s guidelines, released on Thursday, will screen entertainment content on the pattern of the Censor Board.

Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati said that many veterans associated with religion and culture had been included in this board. At present, he himself was handling the responsibility of the chairman of this board.

He added that this board would act as a guide to prevent any filming or broadcast of a video or audio insulting Hindu gods and goddesses or cursing the culture.

Steps would be taken through the board to stop the production of films that insulted Hindu deities. He said that production of films, series and serials distorting Sanatan culture for cheap popularity would not be tolerated.

He added that it had been created to help the censor board and the government. The board would contact all the filmmakers and directors making serials and web series and inform them in this regard. Despite this, if films and serials were produced that were “anti-Hindu” and hurt the faith, then an appeal would be made to the Hindu society to not watch them.

Along with this, if needed, protest would also be lodged through different mediums, he said.

20230120-044602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vijay to act in Super Good Films’ 100th film?

    Hrithik calls changes in B’wood a ‘recalibration’ at Red Sea Film...

    Deepshikha Nagpal: My colleagues called me their financial consultant

    Johnny Lever is smiling because comedy is now serious business