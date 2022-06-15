Popular yesteryear actor Saira Banu broke down completely when she went to receive her late husband’s Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Award on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

At the event, Saira Banu said that the late actor Dilip Kumar was “still here”. Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar married each other in 1966 and they were together for 55 years until Dilip Kumar’s death in July 2021.

Dilip Kumar was recently announced as one of the recipients of the Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Award and Saira Banu attended the event to accept the award for her late husband. She spoke lovingly of her late husband and said that he was her ‘Kohinoor’ (precious diamond) and also said she feels her late actor husband should be a recipient of the Bharat Ratna as well.

A video by the media houses shows Saira Banu posing for pictures with union minister Ramdas Athawale who presented the award to her. In the video, very sweetly, Saira Banu is making sure she does not cover her husband’s poster as she poses for pictures.

Saira Banu broke down when Minister Ramdas Athawale spoke about Dilip Kumar and mentioned how Saira Banu had stood by him all through his life. Saira Banu later said that this was why she did not attend many events as they made her too emotional.

Speaking to the press at the event, Saira Banu said she feels Dilip Kumar is still close and watching over her. Speaking about Dilip Kumar receiving a Bharat Ratna, Saira said, “It should happen, because Dilip Sahab has been the ‘Kohinoor’ for Hindustan. So ‘Kohinoor’ should definitely receive a Bharat Ratna.”

Saira Banu then further repeated, “He’s still here. He is not in my memories, I believe it’s the truth that he is here with me at every step, because this is how I will be able to live my life. I will never think that he’s not here. Wo mere paas hain, hamesha mera sahara banke rahenge– mera Kohinoor (He is with me, will always be here as my pillar of support- my Kohinoor).”

Dilip Kumar, (real name Mohammad Yusuf) died on July 7, 2021 at the grand age of 98 following a prolonged illness. He was buried with full state honours at the Juhu cemetery on the same day itself.