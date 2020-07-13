Abhishek is recovering well, says co-star Saiyami Kher

Actress Saiyami Kher is glad that her “Breathe: Into The Shadows” co-star Abhishek Bachchan is recovering well after being diagnosed with Covid-19, and has urged everyone to “stay in and stay safe”.

The actress also thanked people for loving her character in the recently-launched web series.

“Thank you for all the love you’ll have showered on Shirley. I’m so glad I got to work with this amazing cast & crew. Abhishek is recovering well. The team is safe & keeping well,” Saiyami wrote on Twitter along with a still of her character.

Thank you for all the love you'll have showered on Shirley. I'm so glad I got to work with this amazing cast & crew. Abhishek is recovering well. The team is safe & keeping well. We're waiting for Corona to go & breathe again. Stay safe,Stay in & pls watch #BreatheIntoTheShadows pic.twitter.com/AD0bsebo6C — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) July 13, 2020

“We’re waiting for Corona to go & breathe again. Stay safe & pls watch #BreatheIntoTheShadows,” she added.

Her co-star on the show Amit Sadh responded: “You are brilliant … we want more of you … want to see you in more roles … my best to you, my Dear!”

The psychological crime thriller is created and directed by Mayank Sharma and also stars Nithya Menen. The show has been written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma.

The first chapter of “Breathe” was led by actor R. Madhavan. The show, released in 2018, captured the blurring lines of black and white with the story of a father who goes to extreme extents to save the life of his son. It also featured Sapna Pabbi and Neelima Kulkarni.

On the work front, Saiyami was also recently seen in the digital film “Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai”.