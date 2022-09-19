ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Saiyami Kher: ‘It’s a dream for me to do a film in black and white’

Saiyami Kher’s new look from an upcoming film is inspired by late veteran star Nargis Dutt.

In the monochrome pictures of Saiyami, which are from an upcoming film, her look is inspired by the legendary Nargis Dutt. She is seen wearing a simple cotton saree, with a bindi and plaited hair. The look is inspired by Nargis’ character from her 1958 film ‘Lajwanti’.

Saiyami says, “Nargis Dutt is a legend and just mere comparison with her is the biggest compliment I have got and the comparison feels like such an honour. She was just perfect in any form, be it acting, beauty, grace.”

“I have loved most of her movies, ‘Shree 420’, ‘Aag’ and ‘Mother India’ are my favourite. I always wonder how it would have been to live in that era and do films then. I love black and white pictures and films. It’s actually a dream for me to do a film which will be black and white!”

Saiyami will soon start working on a project opposite Gulshan Devaiah. She is also teaming with ‘Scam 1992’ fame Pratik Gandhi, for Rahul Dholakia’s ‘Agni’. The film is based on firefighters.

Apart from that, she will soon be seen in ‘Breathe Into the Shadow’ Season 3 and ‘Ghoomer’, both opposite Abhishek Bachchan.

