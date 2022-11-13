ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Saiyami Kher joins Mumbai Cyclothon, says cycling is ‘a well-rounded workout’

Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher, who is attending the Mumbai Cyclothon on Sunday, feels that cycling is not just a sport but a well-rounded workout. The actress cycled for more than 75 km for the cyclothon to raise awareness about the eco-friendly medium of transport.

Talking about her passion, Kher said: “I have always loved cycling and have always believed that this is a well-rounded workout which keeps you not just fit but also active. And it is also one of the easiest and economical means of travelling in the city. People should at least cycle to work if their workplace is not too far. Even if they want to commute in close vicinity, cycling is the best mode of transport.”

Cycling has its own benefits with regards to not just health but also environment: “This will not only improve health but also will help the environment and nature with an emission free future. Whenever and wherever I get a chance I cycle this helps me rejuvenate and fit as well it’s my contribution towards mother nature.”

She added: “I think it’s time people start becoming conscious and do their small bit. If the alternation is small like cycling to small distances, I think together it can go a long way. Even the local bodies need to do more to help our roads become cycle-friendly like it is in many cities across the world, Amsterdam being a prime example.”

