Saiyami Kher on working with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary in ‘Faadu’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Saiyami Kher recently wrapped up the shooting for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary’s web series ‘Faadu’.

It is a love story that also features Pavail Gulati and Abhilash Thapliyal.

The web series was shot in Serbia, the Konkan region and Mumbai. Sharing her experience on the film, Saiyami said: “Working with Ashwiny maam was always on my wish list. I am emotional as we wrap this very special film. I have also made some ‘Faadu’ friends for life and can’t wait to share this world with everyone.”

Apart from this, Saiyami Kher is a part of Tahira Kashyap’s upcoming film ‘Sharmaji Ki Beti’ and R Balki’s ‘Ghoomer’. She will also be seen in the new season of ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ and ‘Highway’, a south film co-starring Anand Deverakonda.

20220405-132219

RELATED ARTICLES

