ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Saiyami Kher plays real life heroes in ‘Ghoomer’, ‘Agni’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Saiyami Kher, who was most recently in the streaming series ‘Faad’, is set to portray real life heroes in her upcoming releases.

In director R. Balki’s ‘Ghoomer’, she will be seen playing a specially abled cricket prodigy. She will also be playing the role of a firefighter in the action drama ‘Agni’, which also stars Pratik Gandhi.

Talking about her roles, Saiyami said: “I believe all heroes don’t wear capes and there are many unsung heroes. I am looking forward to 2023 because I get to play a few such characters.”

She further mentioned how these characters have been a learning for her as an actress: “A sportsperson, who, even after losing a hand, didn’t lose her spirit or a lady firefighter, who is hardly spoken about: these characters don’t just give you perspective on life as an actor but also as a human being.”

‘Ghoomer’ also has Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. The story is co-written by Balki, along with Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani, and is inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his other hand was seriously injured.

Meanwhile, ‘Agni’, which is directed by ‘Raees’ helmer Rahul Dholakia, recently wrapped up its shoot.

20230223-153403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ayushmann Khurrana: Unfortunate that LGBTQ community is very invisible in our...

    Saina: Plays to gallery (IANS Review; Rating: * * and 1/2)

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Nimrit breaks down as Salman asks Abdu Rozik...

    Kushagra Nautiyal : Exploring Mumbai with my mom was one of...