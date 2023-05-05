ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Saiyami Kher pledges to support young female athletes

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Saiyami Kher has pledged to support young female athletes. The actress said she wants to do her bit for the girls who want to pursue sports.

The actress, who will be seen playing a para athlete in the upcoming movie ‘Ghoomer’, said: “I have always wished to do something for girls in sports and I am trying to do my bit. I am very glad that there is so much being done for women in sport now. At this point, even if my involvement is in a small way, I believe every drop in the ocean counts.”

“Kavita Raut (India’s long distance runner) was sponsored first by an NGO started by my parents in Nasik. And I feel so proud to see all that she’s achieved. Just feel that if I can contribute to helping young female athletes achieve their dreams, I would be very happy,” the actress said.

She added: “The last three years I have helped a vegetable vendor’s daughter to complete her engineering in electrical and telecommunications and will be helping young individual female athletes in my capacity. I hope I come to a point to start my own organisation because this is something very close to my heart”.

Saiyami is part of ‘Ghoomer’ in which she is playing the part of a cricketer, a para athlete who has lost one arm. The story, which is currently in the post production stage, is co-written by Balki, along with Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani, and is inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his other hand was seriously injured.

20230505-105403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Bull’ to release in April, 2023

    Pankit Thakker takes the jab, calls vaccine the most important thing...

    Throwback: When Yash Johar didn’t want Karan Johar to assist on...

    Raveena Tandon gets angry as fan pushes her daughter