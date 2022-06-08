ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Saiyami Kher takes part in Juhu Beach clean-up

Actress Saiyami Kher joined hands with environmental activist Afroz Shah for a beach clean-up activity called ‘Run For The Oceans’.

The actress took part in an early morning beach clean-up drive at Juhu Beach in Mumbai which was supported by Afroz and several volunteers who joined hands together for this important cause.

Saiyami said, “Mumbai has a rich coastline which is a jewel of the city. We as the citizens who make up this city need to do our part to keep the beaches clean not only for its recreational purposes but also for the fact that it’s the seas and oceans that are impacted largely by our ignorance when we don’t keep our beaches clean.”

“Plastic, rubbish and more such harmful things are often disposed off affecting the cleanliness and overall health of the ocean and the marine life. I wanted to do my very small effort by joining this amazing cause with Afroz to contribute a small effort that can go a long way”.

On the work front, Saiyami will be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary’s web series ‘Faadu’. It is a love story that also features Pavail Gulati and Abhilash Thapliyal.

Apart from this, Saiyami Kher is a part of Tahira Kashyap’s upcoming film ‘Sharmaji Ki Beti’ and R. Balki’s ‘Ghoomer’. She will also be seen in the new season of ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ and ‘Highway’, a south film co-starring Anand Deverakonda.

