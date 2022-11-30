For her part in the upcoming streaming series ‘Faadu- A Love Story’, actress Saiyami Kher went back to her Maharashtrian roots to draw inspiration for her role of Manjiri, a Marathi girl in the series.

Saiyami is the granddaughter of famous veteran actress Usha Kiran, who hailed from a Marathi-speaking family.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, ‘Faadu- A Love Story’ is about the challenges and confusions of modern life.

Talking about the same, the actress said: “I remember after Ashwiny ma’am (Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the director) saw my auditions, our first meeting was on zoom when I was sitting at my farm. Ashwiny ma’am said this is exactly who Manjari is. I see her in you. My character in ‘Faadu’ is someone who has grown up in the lap of nature, finds poetry in everything. This is very close to who I am in real life. I play a Maharashtrian and because Marathi is my mother tongue, adding my flavour to the character wasn’t so tough.”

The actress expressed gratitude towards the director for giving her a chance to play such a character, the one which she considers as one of her “favourites”.

“I’m truly grateful to Ashwiny ma’am because she believed in me from the word go and kept backing me on this one. She has given me one of my most favourite charters. I’m so glad I got to work with Pavail. I loved him in ‘Thappad’. And working with him made my life simpler because he’s such a giving costar. ‘Faadu’ has taught me a lot. It is up there in my most special projects yet,” Saiyami added.

The web-series, which is written by Saumya Joshi, also stars Pavail Gulati and will stream soon on Sony LIV on December 9.

20221130-135202