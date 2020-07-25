Canindia News

Saiyami Kher: With every project an actor gets to learn a new skill

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actress Saiyami Kher says with every new film, an artiste gets to imbibe new talents and skills.

Saiyami took to Instagram and shared a picture where she is seen riding a horse. She wrote how, during with her debut film “Mirzya”, she learnt horseriding.

“With every project an actor gets to learn a new skill. With Mirzya I had the joy of spending lots of time with horses and learning how to ride and do a few jumps and stunts. After training at @japalouppe for 3 weeks I had the amazing #dannybaldwin @banjipolo and @ben_actionhorses teach me a few stunts,” she wrote in the caption of the photograph.

She says she cannot wait to wait for a Covid-free world because she wants to go horseriding again.

“This was a victory at being able to make my horse rear up for a stunt. Horses are so beautiful and loving. Another thing I can’t wait to get back to in the corona free world,” she added.

On the work front, Saiyami was recently seen in the web series “Breathe: Into The Shadows” and the digitally-released film “Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai”.

–IANS

dc/vnc

