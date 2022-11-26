ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Saiyami says ‘Faadu’ director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari sketches up strong female characters

Actress Saiyami Kher, who is looking forward to the release of her upcoming streaming series ‘Faadu- A Love Story’, has heaped praise on the show’s director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The show is an intriguing take on the challenges and confusions of modern life.

Saiyami, plays the female lead in the show and essays the character of a poetess. The actress feels Ashwini, who has directed movies like ‘Nil Battey Sannata’ and ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ brings in strong female characters and ‘Faadu’ is no different.

Saiyami says, “As an actor, there are certain directors who are always on your wishlist and after watching ‘Nil Battey Sannata’ and ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari was up there on my wish list. All the female characters in Ashwiny ma’am’s work are so strong and well written. I feel very blessed and so full of gratitude that Ashwiny ma’am was convinced I was her Manjari.”

She further mentions that the project has been a learning curve for her in many ways, “Like all her other work even in ‘Faadu’ the female character is very strong. Manjari is very close to my heart. This project and character taught me a lot and made me grow as a person. I do hope I get to work with Ashwiny ma’am again.”

The web-series, written by Saumya Joshi, also stars Pavail Gulati and is going to be streamed soon on Sony LIV.

