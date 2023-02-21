ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Saiyami shares now-shelved action sequence with ‘GoT’ actor Conan Stevens from ‘Wild Dog’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Saiyami Kher, who was recently seen in the webseries ‘Faadu’, recently took to her social media to share an action sequence that she filmed with the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Conan Stevens. Conana played the character of Gregor Clegane in the series.

Sharing the video on her Instagram, she wrote in the caption, “Here is my action audition reel for the universe! Two years ago, I did a film called Wild Dog. Besides LOVING the experience of working with the one and only Nagarjuna Garu, I also got to be a part of this incredible action sequence. If you aren’t a Game of Thrones fan, meet the 7 foot 4 inch mountain – Conan Stevens who played a character called Gregor Clegane”.

The scene is from her film with Nagarjuna called ‘Wild Dog’. The actress also shared an interesting anecdote that the scene finally didn’t make the cut because of covid. The sequences of Saiyami pertaining to this scene before and after this were shelved due to the pandemic restrictions. The actress worked with a French stunt director for this impeccable high octane action scene.

She further mentioned in her caption, “If you are a GoT fan, what do you think would have happened if I had fought the epic battle with The Mountain instead of The Viper? Unfortunately, after we filmed this sequence, the pandemic hit. And Conan couldn’t come back to India to complete the shoot. Regardless, I’m glad I have the memory of filming this. So, just waiting now for the universe to give me a full-on action film soon”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen playing a paraplegic sportsperson in R Balki’s ‘Ghoomer’.

20230221-121602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mammootty@70: Does the adage ‘behind every successful man is a woman’...

    Kangana gives glimpse of her vicious ‘Dhaakad’ character

    ‘Lock Upp’: Payal Rohtagi, Anjali Arora get into heated argument over...

    Ranbir makes self-deprecating ‘Brahmastra’ jokes in video, ex-girlfriend Deepika reacts