Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) President Sajad Lone on Thursday condemned the incident of injuries to two civilians after an altercation with some Army men at Handwara in J&K’s Kupwara district.

While expressing anguish over the incident, Sajad Lone hoped that the “erring security forces are held accountable and strict punishment is meted out to those responsible.”

“What a sorry state of affairs. One of the most peaceful towns Handwara at the receiving end. Hoping against hope the guilty are punished,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lone also called the hospital authorities to enquire about the condition of the injured and was relieved to know that injuries were not life threatening.

Two civilians were injured on Thursday in an altercation with some Army men in J&K’s Kupwara district.

Police sources said the people were entering the local Jamia mosque in main Chowk of Handwara town in Kupwara district for afternoon prayers when some soldiers were making the video of the devotees.

“There was an altercation between the civilians and the army soldiers when the civilians objected to the video shooting. During the altercation there was firing in which two civilians sustained bullet injuries in their legs,” sources said.

