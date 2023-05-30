Sajad Lone, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference chief, on Tuesday condemned the killing of a civilian by terrorists in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

He said that he was deeply disturbed and saddened by the tragic incident of Deepu, a circus performer, being mercilessly shot dead, and expressed condolences to his family and loved ones.

“The killing of Deepu in Anantnag is yet another incident of savagery. In wonderment how does the killing of a civilian help anybody,” he said.

Lone added that Deepu had come to Anantnag, leaving his home in Udhampur, with the hope of finding livelihood opportunities.

“Deepu was here in search of livelihood for himself and his family. He was here to provide for his loved ones, much like countless others who venture into different parts of the world,” he added.

While offering condolences to the bereaved family, Lone said that the loss of a loved one is an immense tragedy, and no words can adequately express the pain and anguish experienced by his family.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to Deepu’s family and loved ones. I stand in solidarity with them during this difficult time”, he said.

Deepu was fired upon by terrorits on Monday in Anantnag. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries

20230530-145604