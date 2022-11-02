INDIA

Sajad Lone elected unopposed as JKPC president

Sajad Lone was on Wednesday elected unopposed as the President of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference (JKPC).

The announcement was made by the election authority of JKPC headed by Basharat Bukhari and comprising Peerzada Mansoor Hussain and Mohammad Ashraf Mir.

Addressing a press conference here, Bukhari said that in response to the notification announcing the schedule for the election for the post of JKPC President, the election authority received eight nomination sets till the expiry of last date for receiving nominations, all nominating Sajad Lone as the candidate for the President’s post.

The nominations were received from Anantnag, Budgam, Srinagar, Baramulla, Handwara, Kupwara, Poonch and Jammu. No nomination was received in favour of any other candidate.

“The election authority had on October 19 announced the schedule for the said election with October 30 as the last date for receiving nomination, November 2 for withdrawal of nomination, and November 6 as the date of poll, if required,” Bukhari said.

He added that since the poll as scheduled was not necessitated as only one candidate was in the fray, he stood elected unopposed.

It has been decided that the electoral college (general council) comprising 732 members would participate in the oath ceremony of Lone on November 10 at Darul Jawad, Qamarwari.

