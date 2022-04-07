Producer Sajid Nadiadwala had a vision for actor Tiger Shroff when he launched him with ‘Heropanti’.

He wanted to promote Tiger Shroff in Bollywood as the ultimate action hero. Tiger himself is a fitness enthusiast and wows his fans with his exceptional athleticism and martial arts display often.

This makes him a good fit for the action genre and makes his fight sequences thrilling and exciting to watch.

As per reports, when Sajid Nadiadwala and Shroff collaborated again on ‘Heropanti 2’, the producer wanted to make sure that the sequel pushes the envelope of action a lot further.

To make this action entertainer a notch above, not only its prequel, but also other action entertainers thus far, Sajid roped in some of the best action directors in the business.

‘Heropanti 2’s’ action directors include Mo Faisal, who is famous for is work in ‘Starship Troopers’ and ‘Her’, Parvez Shaikh who worked with Tiger Shroff in ‘War’ and was also a part of ‘Brahmastra’, Ram Lakshman who is credited for ‘Chaitrada Chandrama’ and Kecha Khampakdee who has also worked with Tiger on ‘Baaghi 2’ and ‘Baaghi 3’.

Following high on action movies like ‘Baaghi 2’ and ‘Baaghi 3’, the makers are trying to up their game further and set a benchmark with ‘Heropanti 2’. This sequel has been made on a high budget and according to the makers it includes some never-seen-before action thrills.

‘Heropanti 2’ has been written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, who worked with Tiger Shroff in ‘Baaghi 3’. A.R. Rahman is the music director for the movie, which is slated for an Eid release this year on April 29, 2022.