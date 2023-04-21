INDIA

Saket Court firing: Accused nabbed from Faridabad

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested the man, who shot at woman in Delhi’s Saket Court premises on Friday morning, from neighbouring Faridabad in Haryana, said the official sources.

The victim woman, M. Radha, in her 40s was shot at lawyers’ block in Saket court and her condition is now stable.

The accused identified as Kameshwar Kumar Singh, who was debarred by the bar council, had entered court wearing lawyer’s attire and carried a gun.

He shot at Radha around 10:30 a.m. in front of the lawyers’ block.

A video of the incident was also doing the rounds on social media in which Singh can be seen running behind the woman and shooting her. The woman is screaming and several people, including lawyers can be seen standing nearby.

“She received two bullet injuries in abdomen and one in hand and she was taken to Max Saket hospital. She is in stable condition,” said Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

As per eyewitness, a total of 4-5 rounds were fired and the accused escaped through the court canteen’s back entry.

“Further investigation is going on,” said the DCP.

