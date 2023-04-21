INDIA

Saket court firing: Woman stable; teams formed to nab suspect, say Delhi Police

A woman in her 40s was shot at in Delhi’s Saket court complex on Friday morning and sources in the police said that the attacker, who was wearing lawyer’s attire, has been identified.

The injured woman was identified as M. Radha and her condition is now stable.

As per sources, the accused has been identified as Kameshwar Singh, a suspended lawyer.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m.

“She received two bullet injuries in abdomen and one in hand and she was taken to Max Saket hospital. She is in stable condition,” said Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

“The accused has been identified. He was even debarred by the bar council. The accused had a cheating case against the victim and hearing was scheduled today in Saket court,” said the DCP.

As per eyewitness Ranjeet Singh Dalal, a total of 4-5 rounds were fired and the accused escaped through the court canteen’s back entry.

“Police teams have been formed to nab the accused and further investigation is going on,” said the DCP.

A question has been raised again on the security checks, after the man entered the court premises with a weapon despite metal detectors and frisking by the security officials.

