Sakshi Dhoni’s tweet on Jharkhand power crisis goes viral

Sakshi Dhoni, the wife of former India captain and talismanic Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has lent her voice to the deteriorating power situation in her home state Jharkhand, saying that as a tax payer she wants to know the reason for the crisis.

With the state registering temperatures upward of 40 degrees C, and frequent power cuts becoming the norm, Sakshi tweeted her dismay saying, “As a tax payer of Jharkhand just want to know why is there a power crisis in Jharkhand since so many years? We are doing our part by consciously making sure we save energy!”

Reports said that the state’s demand for electricity crosses 2500 MW during peak hours and only two units of the Tenughat Vidyut Nigam Limited, which have a power-generating capacity of about 350 MW, cater to the demand of the state. The rest of the demand is met by the Indian Energy Exchange.

The biggest reason for the latest crisis is the shortage of coal for power plants across the country, and efforts are on to ensure unhindered supply of the commodity soon.

Sakshi’s tweet received thousands of likes and re-tweets, with a fan saying, that she was lucky to be staying in Ranchi, where the situation was better compared to other cities.

“Ma’am, that too when you’re living in capital (Ranchi), just think what would be the situation of other cities. This became fate of all Jharkhand’s people.”

MS Dhoni is currently playing in the IPL in Maharashtra where his team CSK has registered just two wins and is languishing in the bottom half of the table.

