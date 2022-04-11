ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sakshi Tanwar, Anup Soni come together for promotional video of ‘Mai’

Actress Sakshi Tanwar, who is making headlines for her upcoming series ‘Mai’ is all set to be seen in the promotional video with Anup Soni.

It will be a nostalgic moment for the fans of Anup Soni and Sakshi to see them coming together after long. Both were seen together earlier in the show ‘Crime Patrol’. The video is going to be a spin-off of the crime series.

Anup Soni will be seen with Sakshi’s on-screen character, Sheel and he helps her investigate what led up to the death of her daughter Supriya.

Anup Soni and Sakshi Tanwar are seen together after a long time in a quirky and creative video, ahead of the release of the crime drama ‘Mai’.

Speaking about the collaboration for ‘Mai’, Anup said: “Sakshi is a great friend and an amazing actor. We’ve worked together a few times and it was lovely coming together again after a long time on this video for the ‘Mai’.”

“The trailer looks so good and being able to do this with her reminded me of the good old days. Really excited to see her as Mai real soon,” he added.

‘Mai’ will be streaming on Netflix from April 15.

