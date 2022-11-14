ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Salaam Venky’ depicts the struggles of a mother and her terminally ill son

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Kajol will be essaying the role of a mother to a terminally ill boy in the upcoming film ‘Salaam Venky’, which has been directed by actress-director Revathy. The film tells the heartwarming story of a mother-son duo as they face challenges thrown at them by life.

The film’s trailer was unveiled on Monday in Mumbai.

The trailer shows the camaraderie between Kajol’s character and her son portrayed by actor Vishal Jethwa, who has transitioned from television to films and is known for his work in ‘Mardaani 2’ and the streaming show ‘Human’.

The trailer builds on the theme of making the most of life and features the legendary dialogue “Zindagi lambi nahi, badi honi chahiye, Babumoshai (Life should not be long but grand and meaningful)” from the Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna-starrer movie ‘Anand’.

It shows Vishal’s wheelchair-bound character, who takes everything in his stride rather than being negative about his life. The film also stars actors like Rajeev Khandelwal, Rahul Bose, Prakash Raj and an expected cameo by Aamir Khan, who can be seen standing behind Kajol towards the end of the trailer.

20221114-141606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sonnalli Seygall shoots with Vardhan Puri and Siddhant Kapoor in London

    Badshah admits he suffered from depression, anxiety

    Kaveri Priyam gets candid about playing the lead role in ‘Dil...

    Teaser of Vishnu Vishal, Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer ‘Mohandas’ released