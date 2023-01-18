ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Salaar’ makers drop night shoot pic, indicate Prabhas movie on track

NewsWire
0
0

Sharing the good news with Prabhas fans, the makers of “Salaar” have indicated that shooting is on at a brisk pace.

“Salaar” is among the year’s most anticipated films and it is coming from Hombale Films, makers of the “KGF” franchise and “Kantara”, who have reportedly mounted it with an impressive Rs 400-crore budget.

It is also being billed as Prabhas’s big return replicating the success he savoured with the “Baahubali” franchise. He is collaborating with “KGF” director Prasanth Neel, which is why expectations are very high.

Taking to social media, the makers shared a picture of what looks like a night shoot. In the caption, they write: “Shoot in progress”.

“Salaar” will be released on September 28 this year.

20230118-215204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BTS video reveals how Hrithik, Saif transform in ‘Vikram Vedkha’

    Bhuvan Bam’s ‘Dhindora’ to return for second season

    Deepika Padukone jets off to Cannes on jury duty, representing India

    ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant gifts sari to Pyarelal’s wife