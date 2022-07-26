Earned wage access platform Refyne on Tuesday said its salary on-demand service is now available on WhatsApp that will help employees access their paychecks in real time.

The users can get started by simply sending a WhatsApp to Refyne.

The startup will then guide them through some quick steps to complete the required KYC and on successful completion, they can begin transacting instantly.

The startup, which currently works with over 200 employers and has over 1.5 million employees on its platform, said it is fully compliant with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) laws and the employee data remains secure.

“In India, 1 in 3 people live paycheck to paycheck and a significant portion has zero or very limited access to credit. As a result many are underserved or unserved for reasons ranging from financial literacy to credit data to geographic constraints,” said Chitresh Sharma, CEO and CO-Founder, Refyne.

“Given WhatsApp’s penetration in India, we feel it is a step in the right direction for making salary on-demand accessible to a large number of Indians,” Sharma added.

All transactions are secure and follow two-factor authentication, said the start-up which was founded in 2021 by Sharma and Apoorv Kumar.

Refyne now supports 11 Indian languages on its app and can be accessed on Google Playstore and Apple iOS.

Its customers include Kaya, Sterling, Car Dekho, STL, Barista, Rebel Foods, Acko, Practo, CCD, Cars24 and Epigamia, among others.

Refyne is backed by leading global investors like Tiger Global, QED Investors, ICICI Bank, Jigsaw VC, DST Global, RTP Global and XYZ Capital.

Earlier this year, it raised $82 million in its Series B funding led by Tiger Global.

