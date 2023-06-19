After suspension of internet service for around 50 days now, Manipur government has banned unauthorised sale and use of walkie-talkie sets in Imphal West district to prevent the spread of rumours and unrest among the public, officials said on Monday.

District Magistrate of Imphal West district, Kirankumar, issued a notification prohibiting unauthorised sale and use of walkie-talkie sets, saying that the district SP submitted a report on June 13 regarding the rampant use of walkie-talkies and personal mobile radio (PMR) by miscreants for spreading rumour and creating unrest among the public.

Mostly inhabited by non-tribal Meitei people, stte capital Imphal falls under the Imphal West and Imphal East districts.

Meanwhile, curfew has been relaxed for eight to 12 hours in different districts of the state.

The Army, Assam Rifles, various other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), including Border Security Force (BSF), Manipur Rapid Action Force (RAF) and the police continued marches and area domination patrolling in all 16 districts of the state.

