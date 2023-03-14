SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Salernitana hold Milan in Serie A

AC Milan were rusty at San Siro as they managed 24 attempts but had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Salernitana in Serie A.

After having eliminated Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League last week, the Rossoneri entered Monday’s game without any Italian players in their starting line-up.

The home side were aggressive from the beginning and strung together a run of plays, but couldn’t break the deadlock until the 45th minute, when Olivier Giroud headed home from Ismael Bennacer’s corner.

Salernitana got back on level terms on the hour mark when Domagoj Bradaric rolled across from the left, with Antonio Candreva’s smart run drawing out defender Pierre Kalulu to allow an unmarked Boulaye Dia to drill home from close range.

Bennacer thought he had won a penalty for Milan afterwards, but it was overruled by VAR.

Milan still had chances to restore their lead, but Guillermo Ochoa denied Divock Origi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Milan now sit fourth with 48 points, with Salernitana 16th on 26 points.

