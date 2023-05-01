SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Napoli should have secured their third Scudetto on Sunday night, but the celebrations were ruined by Salernitana as the Partenopei were held to a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Napoli just needed a victory to clinch the title with six rounds to spare after Inter Milan claimed a 3-1 comeback win over second-placed Lazio in an earlier fixture.

The home side were dominant from the beginning, but they couldn’t unlock Salernitana’s well-organized defense until the 62nd minute when Giacomo Raspadori’s corner found Mathias Olivera to steer in a header, which sent the stadium into chants and excitement, a Xinhua report said.

However, the party was spoiled in the 84th minute when Boulaye Dia broke into the box to unleash a curler that went beyond an overstretched Alex Meret.

Despite the frustrating draw, the huge 18-point advantage on the table makes the title celebration just a matter of time for the Partenopei.

Elsewhere, Juventus continued their poor form as they tied with Bologna 1-1. Riccardo Orsolini broke the deadlock for Bologna through a penalty, while Juve’s Arkadiusz Milik missed a spot-kick but atoned for his error by sweeping it in on the hour mark.

Also on Sunday, Fiorentina crushed Sampdoria 5-0, Sassuolo edged out Empoli 2-1, and Cremonese shared the spoils with Hellas Verona at 1-1.

