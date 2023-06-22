A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly beating to death a salesman at a liquor vend and setting the liquor shop on fire in the Pataudi area of Gurugram.

The injured salesman was undergoing treatment after the incident, and died on Thursday at a private hospital, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on the intervening night of June 14 and 15 when the suspect Hem Singh along with his companion went to a liquor shop located on Daulatabad Kuni-Telpur road in a SUV (Bolero).

“They took liquor from the liquor shop and consumed it outside the shop. After consuming liquor, they asked the victim salesman Vashisht Prasad Chandra for more liquor but he refused. In a fit of rage, the duo accused put a straw lying near the shop inside and set it on fire. They also assaulted the salesman badly and left the spot,” Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police, said.

Following the incident, the injured salesman was undergoing treatment and died on Thursday. After his death, section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been added to the FIR at Pataudi police station.

“The co-accused who was involved in the incident has also been identified and he will also be arrested soon,” Boken said.

20230622-203204