INDIA

Salesman beaten to death at liquor shop, one held

NewsWire
0
0

A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly beating to death a salesman at a liquor vend and setting the liquor shop on fire in the Pataudi area of Gurugram.

The injured salesman was undergoing treatment after the incident, and died on Thursday at a private hospital, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on the intervening night of June 14 and 15 when the suspect Hem Singh along with his companion went to a liquor shop located on Daulatabad Kuni-Telpur road in a SUV (Bolero).

“They took liquor from the liquor shop and consumed it outside the shop. After consuming liquor, they asked the victim salesman Vashisht Prasad Chandra for more liquor but he refused. In a fit of rage, the duo accused put a straw lying near the shop inside and set it on fire. They also assaulted the salesman badly and left the spot,” Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police, said.

Following the incident, the injured salesman was undergoing treatment and died on Thursday. After his death, section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been added to the FIR at Pataudi police station.

“The co-accused who was involved in the incident has also been identified and he will also be arrested soon,” Boken said.

20230622-203204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Duolingo wins Apple Design Award for innovation in design (Ld)

    Budget Effect: Carrying forward of losses to 10 years good for...

    Cong fights ‘tooth and nail’ on Delhi streets, 57 MPs detained,...

    ‘Don Quixote was the inspiration for my autobiography’