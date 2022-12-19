ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Salesman of the Year’ trailer depicts tribulations of a Hyderabadi salesman in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

The trailer of the streaming mini-series ‘Salesman of the Year’ was unveiled on Monday. It shows the journey of its lead character (played by Hussain Dalal) from Hyderabad to Delhi as he tries to grapple with the cultural differences between the cities while trying to make it big.

With an aim to prove to his parents that a sales job is not insignificant, Karthik tries to cope with life in a city, a place that is unfamiliar and often intimidating in every possible way. The trailer shows him dealing with a highly competitive workspace, a jargon spewing boss, an over-friendly DJ as a roommate and locals who constantly threaten him.

Talking about the show, Hussain Dalal said: “‘Salesman of the Year’ tells a story that is extremely relatable for everyone as we are all trying to belong and be accepted – be it in a new city, a new job, with new friends or our own family. I had a blast playing Karthik Reddy, as his Hyderabadi slang & swag are something viewers have not had a chance to see before.”

The mini-series, directed by Ankita Sharma, consists of five episodes and also stars internet sensation Ahsaas Channa in a key role.

Talking about the show, Ahsaas said: “This was amongst the most mature and challenging characters I’ve had a chance to play. To portray a cold, aggressive corporate woman who comes with a gripping backstory was amazing. The script and the team made the entire journey and experience much more exciting – hopefully viewers will find both Ira Saxena and the show as exciting as I did.”

20221219-151803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Paris Jackson ‘doesn’t write happy songs’

    Elnaaz Norouzi: In Bollywood every actress has to look pretty for...

    Arshi Khan’s next song ‘Hang Kardi’ with Shok E

    Aly Goni tests negative for Covid-19