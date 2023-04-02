Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the demise of one of the finest all-rounders of India Salim Durani, who passed away at his residence in Jamnagar after a prolonged battle with cancer at the age of 88 on Sunday.

A slow left-arm orthodox bowler and left-handed batsman, Durani was the hero of the series victory against England in 1961-62, claiming 8 and 10 wickets in India’s wins in the Calcutta and Madras Tests, respectively.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi condoled the demise of Durani and said the allrounder was an institution in himself and made a key contribution to India’s rise in the world of cricket.

“Salim Durani Ji was a cricketing legend, an institution in himself. He made a key contribution to India’s rise in the world of cricket. On and off the field, he was known for his style. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” the PM said in a tweet.

“Salim Durani Ji had a very old and strong association with Gujarat. He played for Saurashtra and Gujarat for a few years. He also made Gujarat his home. I have had the opportunity to interact with him and was deeply impressed by his multifaceted persona. He will surely be missed,” the tweet further read.

“I had the opportunity to interact with the great Salim Durani Ji on various occasions. One such occasion was in January 2004 at a programme in Jamnagar, in which a statue of the great cricketer Vinoo Mankad Ji was inaugurated. Here are some memories from the programme,” the PM said in another tweet while sharing a throwback picture with Durani from 2004.

Tributes also poured in from all corners, including several cricketers and politicians.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur expressed his condolences and said: “Sad to hear about the demise of Salim Durani Ji, a true inspiration to generations of cricketers in India. His talent and skills on the field will continue to inspire us. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace, Durani Ji.”

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also expressed his grief over the former cricketer’s demise. “Saddened by the news that cricket legend SalimDurani has passed away. Born in Kabul too early for the white-ball era in which he’d have thrived, the volatile genius was a crowd-pleaser&public favourite: “No Durani No Test” posters went up when he was dropped against England. RIP,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah tweeted: “Gutted to hear about the passing away of one of Team India legends Salim Durani. Today, we have lost one of Indian cricket’s crown jewels. Condolences to his family. RIP Salim Durani ji.

Former India cricketer and ex-head coach Ravi Shastri said: “Easily one of the most colourful cricketers of India — Salim Durani. Rest in Peace.”

Sachin Tendulkar tweeted: “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Salim Durani ji. A really warm and loving person. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time,”

“India’s first Arjuna Award-winning cricketer and a man who hit sixes on public demand, Salim Durani… Heartfelt Condolences to his family, friends and loved ones,” Former India Test batter VVS Laxman tweeted.

A renowned all-rounder who hit the ball over the boundary at will and a legendary cricketer in every way. “A big loss for the cricketing fraternity! My heartfelt condolences to the family, fans and well-wishers of Salim Durani ji,” said former India star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

“Sad to hear about the passing of Salim Durani Sir. He will always be remembered as a great cricketer. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” said India batter Ajinkya Rahane.

In 29 Tests, Durani scored 1202 runs at an average of 25.04, hitting one century and seven half-centuries. In his 50 innings, Durani scalped 74 victims at an average of 35.42, claiming 5 wickets in an innings on five occasions and 10 wickets in a match once. He had a best haul of 6/73 in an innings.

The star cricketer also appeared in Bollywood, starring opposite renowned actor Praveen Babi in the movie ‘Charitra’ in 1973.

