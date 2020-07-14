Salim Merchant feels his new love song is a timeless classic

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Salim Merchant, of the composer-duo Salim-Sulaiman, feels their new track “Maangi duaein” is a timeless classic love song.

“Maangi duaein” is a ballad penned by Shraddha Pandit, and it features singer Raghav Chaitanya.

“‘Maangi duaein’ is one of those timeless classic love songs that express the complexity of love that is incomplete a feeling that you wish you accomplished but couldn’t. The song has a very simple contemporary pop rock vibe with some orchestral colours but what is really amazing about the song is the way the singer has captured the mood of the composition and the lyrics . It’s one of those timeless pieces of music I hope and I pray that will continue to stay,” said Salim.

Shot during the lockdown and set against the hope and gloom of the monsoon, the music video has two lovers combating impossible odds. The video traces their relationship from start to finish, celebrating the happy moments of a couple in love, as well as the challenges they face.

Sulaiman said: “‘Maangi duaein’ is a very special track for us since it’s the first release under our label. Faisu and Ruhii have beautifully brought out the emotions of the song through the video. With this label, Salim and I intend to bring more content to the audience which is new and contemporary.”

