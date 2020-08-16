Salim-Sulaiman hit the stage for first time in 5 months

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Composer duo Salim and Sulaiman performed after a gap of five months owing to the pandemic.

“Last night we did our first concert in 5 months which was beamed to about 1800 Zoom accounts all over the world. It felt like I ate real food after ages! @Sulaiman @SlimSulaiman @rajpandit17 @BhoomiOfficial @dddrums @Jinx1983 @nyzeldlim,” Salim Merchant, one half of the duo, tweeted on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the composers also made an appearance on comedian Kapil Sharma’s show.

The host even tweeted a clip from the shoot.

“Some uncut music jam session with the supremely talented brothers@salim_merchant n @Sulaiman. Specially for u guys…enjoy it,” Kapil captioned it.

Salim and Sulaiman Merchant had shot an episode of “The Kapil Sharma Show” where the duo talked about their voyage into the music industry.

During the show, Kapil also enquired about Salim’s take on becoming an actor.

To which Salim quipped: “I didn’t do acting because I had seen the work of other music directors, singer who turned into actors which made me take the decision of sticking to my profession only.”

