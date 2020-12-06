Canindia News

Salma Agha’s daughter Zara gets threats online from ‘mentally disturbed’ woman

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

Actress-singer Zara Khan, daughter of veteran actress and singer Salma Agha, has filed a complaint against a woman, who sent death threats and vulgar messages to her on Instagram.

The complaint was filed on November 6 against a 23-year-old female from Hyderabad.

“The accused sent vulgar messages and murder threats on Instagram. A duplicate Instagram account was made by the accused. We wrote a letter to Instagram who helped us,” Senior inspector Dayanand Bangar, Oshiwara police station, told IANS.

“We sent a notice on Friday. The officer who had gone to give the notice found that she was not responding properly. She was not ready to come only. A medical treatment is yet to be done, but she looked mentally disturbed. She didn’t react like a normal person,” he added.

Zara has worked in films like “Aurangzeb” and “Desi Kattey”.

–IANS

nn/vd

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Letitia Wright deletes her social media accounts

CanIndia New Wire Service

Hina Khan flaunts ‘sexy back’ from Maldivian vacation

CanIndia New Wire Service

Preeti Sood on bagging ‘Aashram’: It was a wow moment

CanIndia New Wire Service

Saif Ali Khan apologises for ‘humane’ Ravan statement

CanIndia New Wire Service

Ashley Tisdale has no plan to go on long maternity break

CanIndia New Wire Service

Rita Ora apologises for breaking lockdown rules

CanIndia New Wire Service

Isha Koppikar off to Chennai for her next project

CanIndia New Wire Service

Kriti Sanon reminisces about her role, action sequence in ‘Panipat’

CanIndia New Wire Service

Veteran actor Ravi Patwardhan passes away at 84

CanIndia New Wire Service

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested