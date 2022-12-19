Actress Salma Hayek is joining the world of ‘Magic Mike’ in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

When the teaser trailer dropped for the Steven Soderbergh film, the steamy scenes between Hayek and Channing Tatum got major buzz, reports deadline.com.

Now the Oscar-nominated star is opening up about the scene and how challenging it was to shoot.

In the trailer, Tatum’s Mike Lane shows Hayek’s character what he really does and a sensual lap dance ensues.

“It’s very physically challenging,” Hayek said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated.”

“I play a strong woman,” Hayek told her ‘Puss in Boots’ co-star, Antonio Banderas. “You know what was my day going into the office? I would just sit around and watch, like, 12 men, semi-naked dancing and doing pirouettes. And I got to boss them around.”

Banderas then joked saying, “poor girl”, adding he would’ve made a cameo in the film.

“He would have. He would have shamed them,” Hayek added.

“He’s a really good dancer, Antonio.”

Hayek stepped into the role that was originally supposed to be played by Thandiwe Newton. The ‘Westworld’ star exited the film “to deal with family matters”, a Warner Bros. spokesperson had said earlier this year.

aMagic Mike’s Last Dance’ also stars Ayub Khan Din, Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed, Vicki Pepperdine, Gavin Spokes, Catilin Gerard, Christopher Bencomo and Nas Ganev, among others.

The film is scheduled to drop in theatres on February 10, 2023.

