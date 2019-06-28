Salman gets nostalgic while sketching

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Actor Salman Khan, who paints often, has dedicated his latest piece of art to his 2000 film “Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega…”.

Salman on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a video in which he is seen sketching.

“While sketching, a song of ‘Har Dil…’ played and this dialogue was written by my friend Sajid Nadiadwala’s grandson at that point in time. I thought it was complete but…,” Salman captioned the video.

He drew a face in charcoal on a white sheet of paper and also wrote a dialogue from the film on another paper.

“Itna karo ki kabhi kam na pade, par saala kam pad hi jaata,” the dialogue read.

–IANS

