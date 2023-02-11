ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Salman, Himesh reunite for ‘Naiyo Lagda’ from ‘Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and music composer Himesh Reshammiya have once again joined hands for ‘Naiyo Lagda’ from their upcoming film ‘Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan’.

Reshammiya has previously composed blockbuster songs for Salman like ‘Teri Meri’, ‘Tere Naam title song’, ‘Tu Hi Tu Har Jagah’, among others. He is the composer for ‘Naiyo Lagda’, with lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed and Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal lending their voice to the song.

The makers of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ have released the teaser of one of the first songs from the film. The song, ‘Naiyo Lagda’, a love anthem, is set in the picturesque valley of Ladakh.

Going by the teaser, the song packs a whole lot of melody and will be a perfect song for this Valentines celebrations.

The song features Salman and Pooja Hegde, and the chemistry between the two is almost palpable with the delightful locations taking the romance quotient up several notches.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.

20230211-124604

