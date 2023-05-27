ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Salman hugs Vicky a day after video of latter getting pushed aside by ‘Wanted’ star’s security went viral

A day after a video of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s security team pushing aside actor Vicky Kaushal went viral, the superstar was seen hugging Vicky at an IIFA event in Abu Dhabi.

Both Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal were seen wearing a formal and stylish black pants suit at the function. The two shared a warm hug and also interacted with each other for a moment.

Earlier, Vicky also reacted to the viral clip, saying: “A lot of times there is unnecessary chatter about things. There’s no point about it. Things don’t actually are as they seem in the video.”

He added: “There is no point in talking about that.”

In another viral video, Salman was seen enjoying the IIFA Rocks 2023 event where he is seen enjoying singer Sukhbir’s live performance with his sister Arpita Khan Sharma.

The brother-sister duo was all smiles as Sukhbir set the stage on fire with his songs.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in the movie Tiger 3 helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

The actor has completed the shoot for the movie and promised a Diwali release.

