Salman Khan announces two weeks’ extension for ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

In a good news for fans, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ has received an extension by Salman Khan for two weeks following the barrage of drama that unfolded over ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ special.

While initially, the show was planned for a six-week run, given the positive reception and the show’s immense popularity, Salman Khan decided to extend the reality show by another two weeks, which will showcase more drama and thrills from its contestants. This will push the new finale date to August 13.

Now given the unexpected development, contestants are likely to unleash some special wildcards as they conquer the jungle that is the world of ‘Bigg Boss’. Salman Khan will also likely bring in something special given this new development. Whatever happens, greater theatrics are sure to follow as this extension will surely spice things up.

So far, over 13 celebrities have participated in the show. These include Abhishek Malhan, Puneet Kumar, Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Akanksha Puri, Palak Purswani, Cyrus Broacha, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Aaliya Siddiqui, Avinash Sachdev and Bebika Dhurve.

Bigg Boss OTT 2′ is streaming on JioCinema.

2023070936442

