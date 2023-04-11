ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz to ‘move on’ at ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ trailer launch

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen giving a word of advice to co-star Shehnaaz Gill during the trailer launch of his upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

Shehnaaz was asked by the host of the event if she was nervous while shooting for film.

Salman answered in place of her: “Main keh raha hoon move on kar jao.”

To which, Shehnaaz replied: “Kar gayi.”

Salman added: “And Shehnaaz, I want you to move on. Kyuki mujhe aise lag raha hai… And I notice all these things. If I can notice this about me, then I can notice this about all of you also… Actually, I shouldn’t say much.”

It is not clear why Salman asked her to move on. However, many feel the ‘Dabangg’ star cryptically hinted at Shehnaaz being stuck in an emotional dilemma after the untimely death of close friend Sidharth Shukla, who she met on the sets of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ will release in theatres on April 21.

20230411-135204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shakti Arora adopts his on-screen beard look in real life

    Dharmendra shares ‘most beautiful memory’ to ‘feel better’

    Prabhas to open up about Kriti, his ‘Adi Purush’ Sita, on...

    Madhur Bhandarkar wraps up ‘India Lockdown’