INDIA

Salman Khan gets fresh death threats, Mumbai Police launch probe

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has received a fresh death threat in an e-mail following which the police in Mumbai have lodged a case and started an investigation, sources in the know of things said on Sunday.

The e-mail threat, sent to a close associate of the actor, referred to the mafia don Lawrence Bishnoi’s recent interview with a chilling claim, that “his life’s aim was to kill Salman Khan”.

The Bandra Police swung into action, geared up security outside Salman’s home in Bandra West and began a probe into the latest developments, booking Bishnoi and his associate Goldy Brar.

The e-mail in Hindi, came from one Rohit Garg, who also wanted to talk with the actor and the police have booked him also following a complaint from ‘Team Salman’.

The e-mail advises that if Salman had not seen the Bishnoi interview, then he should watch it, and if he wanted to close the matter, he must speak with Garg and Brar, face to face, and he would arrange it.

There has been no word from Salman on the latest ultimatum to eliminate him so far and it was not known if he was in Mumbai or not.

20230319-221204

