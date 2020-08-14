Salman Khan gets trolled after launching Covid masks

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Salman Khan has launched his line of Covid masks but a section of social media has taken to trolling the actor soon after he tweeted an image wearing a mask of his brand on Friday.

Salman took to his verified account to post a picture where he is seen wearing a mask manufactured by his brand, Being Human Clothing.

Soon, the trolls jumped into action.

“Being Criminal doing Charity 10rs. And promoting that charity work by 1000rs. Through Social media, news papers, media..after so many backlash now Criminal covering this all stuff..as he always did before also.. when he kill blackbuck, Chinkara, Pavement on people..” tweeted a user.

“Are you sure that you’re still Being Human, Salman ji? Mask hi to pehen rakhe the aap ne itne saalo se (you have been wearing a mask for so many years now),” wrote another user.

Those who have been trolling Salman include fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Ab ye aadmi munh chupaye ghum raha hai…..iske chehre par itne maask/naqab lage hai ki iska khokhlapan duniya ko naa dikhe… Shameful Salman (Now this person is hiding his face. He has covered his face with a mask to his shallowness from the world),” posted a user on a Facebook page demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Another Sushant fan wrote on the same Facebook page: “Boycott the product We want Justice for SSR Thanks.”

–IANS

abh/vnc